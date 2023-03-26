Imphal, Mar 25 (PTI) A fake liquor manufacturing unit was busted in Manipur's Thoubal district on Sunday, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, police raided a house in the Khongjam area and seized a huge quantity of fake Indian Made Foreign Liquors (IMFL), they said.

"Empty bottles and materials used in packaging were also recovered," said Senior Superintendent of Police Jogeshchandra Haobijam.

The fake liquors were made by concocting chemicals, he said.

Police are on the lookout for the owner of the house, Bobo Singh, and have detained two members of his family for questioning, he added.

