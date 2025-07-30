New Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI) A fake robbery involving over Rs 6 lakh was exposed by police with the arrest of three men, including an employee of a Delhi shopkeeper, an officer said on Tuesday.

The accused have been identified as Rahul, a 24-year-old cash collector at the shop, and his two accomplices — Dharmender alias Aryan, 22, who is Rahul's friend, and Rishu Verma, 26, he said.

"On July 26, a PCR call was received regarding a robbery. The complainant, Rahul, told police that while he was on his way to Sadar Bazar from Lahori Gate with a bag containing around Rs 7 lakh in cash, he was robbed at gunpoint near Ishwar Bhawan around 3.40 pm by three men," the officer said.

Rahul also claimed that he was slashed with a blade.

Police found discrepancies in his statement and the cut in his t-shirt and his arm self-inflicted, the officer added.

A scan of more than 100 CCTV cameras revealed that Rahul was accompanied by two men and was seen handing over the cash bag to them near Naya Bazar before returning alone to make the PCR call.

"During sustained interrogation, Rahul confessed to conspiring with his childhood friend Dharmender and associate Rishu to fake the robbery and misappropriate the money collected for his employer," he said.

The accused were tracked to Gauripur in Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh, from where they were arrested late Monday night while travelling in a car.

The three had planned to flee to Kedarnath, the officer said.

Police recovered Rs 4.14 lakh in cash from their possession, and Rs 1.5 lakh in Dharmender's bank account, and another Rs 1 lakh from his house.

An additional Rs 50,000 was recovered from a taxi driver hired for the Kedarnath trip.

A mobile phone worth Rs 40,000, purchased using the stolen money, was also seized, police said.

The motorcycle used in the offence, registered in the name of Dharmender's father, was impounded.

