Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 8 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Congress chief Pratibha Virbhadra Singh has joined the race for the chief ministerial post while making it clear that the family and legacy of Virbhadra Singh cannot be ignored.

The wife of former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, Pratibha Singh speaking to media in Shimla said, "People in the state want somebody from the Virbhadra family to carry the legacy for the development of the state."

She further said that Congress will form the government in the state.

"We are expecting above 40 seats, it can be more than 42, and can go up to 45 and above, I am not exaggerating, it could be less than this but it is clear that we are forming the government. This is the response from the people. I visited the areas and I have seen the response people and what they want that is very clear," said the Congress chief.

"Virbhadra Singh was not present so Congress also feels that we cannot neglect his face. Every poster had his major photograph, so people do feel he has not been neglected and they feel that his legacy should also be kept in mind," she added.

Singh further said that for the chief ministerial post the party would see what the people and the majority of the MLAs want.

"I am not claiming but we have to see what the people want and what the majority of the MLAs want that will be kept in Mind. We shall also ask the high command to intervene, I am sure they will see what the people want and what the MLAs want, and ultimately they will decide what they want," the Congress chief further said.

"Majority of the MLAs and candidates who will win want that Virbhadra Singh's family should not to be neglected and let the high command take the final call after the results. As far as Congress is concerned we are not a divided house, we are all together, what we all want we will sit and will decide collectively and the decision will be who will lead forward," she said.

She said that most of the MLAs did not want to neglect the family of Virbhadra Singh and his legacy because he led the Congress in the state many times.

"I have told you that many of them (MLAs) want whether the name of Virbhadra Singh ji, his family, his legacy or his home should not be neglected. It is because of him that Congress led in the state many times and these times also we will win because of his work what he has done, most of the MLAs who would be winning elections the decisions should be taken according to their desires," said Singh.

The Congress chief said that the previous government had ignored the issues of the people but the Congress will work for the development as Virbhadra Singh did.

"If they ask me to come forward, they know that I am a Member of Parliament. It was also in the past that Virbhadra Singh was a Member of Parliament. Congress is very confident as most of the people have recalled that Congress has always worked for development and Virbhadra Singh ji has contributed. People want to pay back to the development of the work of Virbhadra Singh. People have supported the issues of the Old Pension Scheme, Help to the women and also employment, we had assumed that whatever possible and the works will be done, the previous government had ignored the issues of the people," said Singh.

She also said that there is no horse trading in the state and the people of Himachal Pradesh are honest and the people who are elected have faith in the public.

"I don't know what happened in other states, there is no question of horse trading. The people of Himachal Pradesh are honest and the people who are elected have faith in the public. So far there are no directions from the party to shift anywhere. The observers have been appointed by the party's high command and they will listen to the winning candidates and decisions will be taken accordingly," she added.

The Election Commission has made adequate preparations for the counting of votes for the Himachal Pradesh assembly elections on Thursday.

Both BJP and Congress have claimed victory in the state which has had a tradition of changing governments for the past several years.

According to the exit polls predicted on Monday, BJP has an edge over Congress in a tough fight in Himachal Pradesh.

While most exit polls predicted that BJP will likely retain Himachal Pradesh, one exit poll predicted Congress to lead in the sweepstakes to form government in the hill state. (ANI)

