New Delhi [India], May 13 (ANI): Family of BSF Sub-Inspector Mohammed Imteyaz who lost his life in the line of duty due to cross-border shelling that took place in Jammu and Kashmir's RS Pura sector will be given Rs 50 lakh, as per a release.

The family will be given Rs 50 lakh-Rs 29 lakh from the Bihar Chief Minister's fund and Rs 21 lakh from the State government.

Also Read | Mumbai Tragedy: Police Constable on His Way To Visit Family in Solapur Dragged to Death After Falling Between Train and Platform at CSMT.

On May 12, the last rites of Imteyaz were performed with full honours in his native village of Narayanpur in Saran district of Bihar. Imteyaz lost his life on May 10 following cross-border shelling from Pakistan in the RS Pura sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav visited the family and offered his condolences, honouring the unwavering courage and commitment of the Indian Army.

Also Read | Amritsar Hooch Tragedy: 15 Labourers Die After Consuming Spurious Liquor in Punjab's Majitha Area; Main Accused Prabhjit Singh Arrested (Watch Videos).

"We have paid tribute to Bihar's son Mohammad Imtiaz. He was martyred in the security of the country. I also met his son; tomorrow, I will also meet his family. We salute the Indian Army that, like every time, this time also, they have given a befitting reply to Pakistan...," he said.

Earlier, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also paid a heartfelt tribute to Imtiaz. Recognising his supreme sacrifice, the Chief Minister announced that his family will receive an estimated honorarium from the state government.

In a post on social media platform X, CM Nitish wrote, "Salute to BSF Sub Inspector Mohammad Imtiaz Ji, a resident of Narayanpur village of Garkha police station area of Saran district of Bihar, who was martyred in firing by Pakistan Army in RS Pura sector of Jammu. The country will always remember his martyrdom. I am deeply saddened by this incident. Deep condolences to the family of the brave son."

"The nearest dependent of martyr Mohammad Imtiaz Ji will be given an estimated honorarium by the state government. Also, the last rites of martyr Mohammad Imtiaz Ji will be performed with police honours by the state government," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)