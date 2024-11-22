Faridabad, Nov 22 (PTI) A court here on Friday sentenced a woman and her lover to life imprisonment for the 2018 murder of her husband and father-in-law.

Additional Sessions Judge Amrit Singh Chalia also imposed a fine of Rs 18,000 on Pooja and Rs 15,000 on her lover Ajay.

On May 29, 2018, Pooja and Ajay killed her husband Vinod Kumar (25) and his father Siyaram (65) at their home in Faridabad. Vinod was a resident of Noorpur village in Bareilly district and moved to Faridabad with his wife Pooja to live with his father.

Vinod's brother Vishnu filed a police complaint on May 30, 2018 after receiving news about the deaths.

Upon arriving in Faridabad, Vishnu discovered the bodies of his brother and father in their room, leading him to suspect Pooja's involvement in the murders.

Police investigations found Pooja had been in constant touch with Ajay even after her marriage and Vinod made several attempts to convince her against doing this but but she refused.

"The police investigation revealed that on the night of May 29 in 2018, Pooja with her lover Ajay killed her husband Vinod and father-in-law Siyaram by hitting them on their heads with a pan, iron rod and stick. Both were arrested and sent to judicial custody. The court of additional session judge Amrit Singh Chalia on Friday sentenced both the accused to life imprisonment and fines", said advocate Ravindra Gupta of Legal Cell, Faridabad.

