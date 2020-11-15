Mathura (UP), Nov 15 (PTI) Wheat crops faced extensive damage due to light rains and hailstorm in different parts of Mathura district on Sunday, farmers said.

A team of tehsildars will be sent to the affected areas to ascertain the actual loss of the crops, said Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Brajesh Kumar.

Also Read | Telangana Govt Decides to Increase TSRTC Services by 50% in Hyderabad.

He said a hailstorm lashed Kosi Kalan prior to a cloudburst while Naujhil witnessed heavy showers interspersed with hails.

Torrential rain was also reported from Barsana and Farah areas, the official added.

Also Read | Beed Acid Attack Victim Dies After 16-Hour Fight for Life; Accused Nabbed.

Farmers who had sown wheat crop after harvesting mustard crop from their fields, have been badly hit by the hailstorm as all their crops were destroyed, some farmers from Kosi Kalan area alleged.

Officials said there were light showers in almost all parts of Mathura district.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)