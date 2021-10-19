Chandigarh, Oct 19 (PTI) Senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda said on Tuesday that farmers' crops are getting damaged due to rains in mandis as the Haryana government is neither lifting them nor providing tarpaulin sheets to farmers to cover their produce.

The former chief minister said on one hand, farmers are standing in queues in the mandis to sell their produce, while on the other, they have to run from pillar to post for DAP fertilisers.

"Lakhs of quintals of paddy crop got soaked in two days of rain last week. The farmers are suffering because of the delay in crop lifting, negligence and mismanagement of the BJP-JJP government," Hooda, who is the Leader of the Opposition in the Haryana Assembly, in a statement here.

"Their crops are getting drenched in the rain, while the government is watching as a mute spectator," he claimed.

Attacking the Khattar dispensation over its alleged negligence, Hooda said the government is neither lifting the crops on time nor providing tarpaulin sheets to farmers to cover their produce.

"Farmers have not even been given compensation for the crops damaged due to bad weather for the last several seasons. It seems that the government is not at all sympathetic to the condition of the farmers," Hooda said.

"The farmers are not getting fertilisers, despite standing in queue for several days. As a result, there is delay in sowing of crops and this will also have an impact on production in the future. The total apathy of the government will once again hit the farmers. The government should understand the needs and problems of the farmers and provide fertilizers as soon as possible," he said.

