Hoshiarpur, Feb 6 (PTI) A group of farmers on Saturday shouted slogans against the BJP outside a venue where party leaders, including Union Minister Som Parkash, had come for a public meeting in the wake of the upcoming municipal polls.

Activists of various farmers' bodies also staged a sit-in outside a private school in Ward No. 19 in Purhiran locality for about one-and-a-half-hours.

Parkash along with BJP leaders Tikshan Sud and Rajinder Bhandari had come to address a public meeting in favour of a party candidate.

After farmers learnt about the visit of a minister and other BJP leaders, they headed towards the venue for holding a protest. However, the police personnel deployed there stopped them outside the school.

Farmers shouted slogans against the BJP leaders and Central government over the farm legislations and demanded that they should be repealed.

The BJP leaders and workers also raised slogans and accused the Congress of orchestrating the protest against them.

Senior Superintendent of Police N S Mahal reached the spot and pacified the protesting farmers.

Farmers have been protesting against the BJP leaders in the state over the new farm laws.

Elections to the eight municipal corporations and 109 municipal councils and nagar panchayats in the state will be held on February 14.

