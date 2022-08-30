Indore, Aug 30 (PTI) Angry over getting notices for acquisition of land for the Madhya Pradesh government's ambitious Indore-Pithampur Economic Corridor, farmers in large numbers staged a protest before the district collectorate here on Tuesday.

According to officials, the corridor will connect Indore with the state's largest industrial area, Pithampur, located on the city's outskirts, and attract an investment of at least Rs 15,000 crore.

“Notices were served to us for acquisition of our fertile land for the proposed Indore-Pithampur Economic Corridor without any prior discussion,” Mukesh Patwari, a member of the Bhoomi Bachao Sena, an organization of the protesting farmers, told reporters.

The compensation rate being offered by the government is much less than the prevailing market price and cultivators will not give away their land for the proposed corridor that will be spread across 3,200 acres, he said.

During the protest, district collector Manish Singh met farmers and assured them that their land will not be acquired without their consent.

Singh said in the next few days he will visit the spot to discuss the proposed project with agriculturists.

Officials informed that under the project, a 19.60km-long road will be constructed between Indore and Pithampur and 300 metres agriculture land on both sides of the road will be acquired for developing the entire zone as a major investment destination.

The economic corridor will attract at least Rs 15,000-crore investment and generate direct and indirect employment for nearly one lakh people, they added.

