New Delhi, March 5: As the farmers' protest entered its hundredth day, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Friday the three agri laws have to be repealed by the government. Gandhi said that farmers, who wait patiently for the harvest after sowing seeds, are not afraid of months-long wait or bad weather.

The Congress leader has been supporting the farmers' protest against the three central farm laws, and has attacked the government over the legislations on several occasions. Rahul Gandhi Says PM Narendra Modi Misleading Farmers on Farm Laws, Urges Citizens to Support Protests.

Rahul Gandhi's Tweet

"Those who wait patiently after sowing seeds, they are not afraid of months-long wait or bad weather. The three farm laws have to be repealed," Gandhi tweeted in Hindi. Farm Laws Designed to Destroy Agriculture; Only Solution is Repealing Them, Says Rahul Gandhi.

Participating in the debate on the Union Budget in Lok Sabha on February 11, he had alleged that these legislations would damage the country's food security system and also "break the spine of farmers" and that the country is being run by only four people with a 'Hum do, Hamare do' approach.

With their agitation entering its hundredth day on Friday, protesting union leaders asserted that their movement is far from over and they are "going strong".

For over three months, the three Delhi border points at Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur have transformed into townships occupied by thousands of farmers from different parts of the country, mainly Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh. Farmer leaders have already made it clear that they would not settle for anything less than the repeal of the new farm laws.

