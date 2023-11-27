Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], November 27 (ANI): Amid the ongoing three-day protest of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), farmers on Monday evening watched the movie at the Mohali-Chandigarh border.

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) launched a three-day protest at the Mohali-Chandigarh border on Sunday over the pending demands of farmers.

Also Read | Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse Update: Manual Digging to Start Soon to Rescue 41 trapped Workers in Silkyara Tunnel, Says NDMA.

Some of the demands being raised by SKM through these protests include a guarantee for MSP (Minimum Support Price) from the central government, withdrawal of cases registered against farmers during the year-long agitation against the now-repealed farm laws, waiver of debt, pension for farmers, etc.

In view of the protest, the farmers who arrived for the demonstration on behalf of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) were shown movies to them aware of the problems and the atrocities being committed against the farmers.

Also Read | Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar Describes Mahatma Gandhi as 'Mahapurush' of Last Century, Term PM Narendra Modi as 'Yugpurush' of This Century.

Rajendra Singh Deep Singh Wala, President of Kirti Kisan Union, said that a few years ago, the farmers started their movement on the Singhu border of Delhi.

"This movement of ours is to expose the Chief Minister of Punjab, Bhagwant Mann. The question is not whether this movement is for three days or four days or how long it will last, the question is what effect the movement is going to have on the Chief Minister and what will be the outcomes of it," Rajendra Singh added.

Samyukt Kisan Morcha is an umbrella organisation comprising farmer unions from Punjab and other states.

The farmers are also demanding the withdrawal of FIRs registered for burning their crop residue and compensation for crop damage caused by floods.

SKM leaders stated earlier that a large number of farmers would be participating in the protest and they would march towards the governor's residence unless stopped midway.

They said while the protests will be confined to the Mohali-Chandigarh border on Sunday and Monday, after the Guru Parv celebrations, the SKM will deliberate on marching to Raj Bhavan in Chandigarh.

However, the possibility of that happening appears slim as the security arrangements have been beefed up at the Chandigarh-Mohali border.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Amandeep Brarar told ANI, "All the arrangements have been made by the police administration. We knew that for three days, farmers would sit on the Mohali-Chandigarh border. Considering this, the Mohali police, along with the Chandigarh administration, have deployed security here along with water cannons and a fire brigade."

"We are ready with multi-layered security. Arrangements have been made to ensure that common people don't face any kind of hassle during these 3 days," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)