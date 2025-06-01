New Delhi [India], June 1 (ANI): Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, on Sunday addressed the National Memorial Symposium organized at the NDMC Convention Centre in New Delhi on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Ji's philosophy of 'Integral Humanism', Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare said in an official statement.

On this occasion, the Union Minister elaborated on what 'Integral Humanism' meant and highlighted its relevance in the present context.

While addressing the symposium, Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, "I bow at the feet of the revered Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Ji. I say this with complete conviction: the solutions to the problems the world faces today lie in the philosophy of 'Integral Humanism'. It is not a complex philosophy; rather, it is the essence of Indian thought."

Chouhan said that earlier, the world had monarchies, but people later questioned why only one person should rule. Monarchies were either abolished or their powers significantly curtailed under the ideals of liberty, equality, and fraternity. Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Ji said not to blindly imitate the West. He asked whether India had its own philosophy on which to build society and the state. It was then that Pandit Deendayal Ji presented 'Integral Humanism'.

Speaking in the context of agriculture, Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that if there is any greatest strength of the Indian economy, it is farming. "I am not just the Agriculture Minister; I live the term 'agriculture'. Farming and farmers run in my veins."

Reflecting on different forms of humanism, Chouhan said, "Newton discovered the force of gravity, the reason objects fall to the ground. The happiness he experienced from this discovery is called the joy of intellect."

Shedding light on the importance of wealth in life, Chouhan said Pandit Deendayal Ji emphasized the need for material resources as well. Money is important for living and meeting basic needs such as food, clothing, and shelter. But wealth is a need that should neither be excessively lacking nor overwhelmingly dominant.

Chouhan said that the core principle of 'Integral Humanism' is a single consciousness. This same consciousness exists in nature. Under this principle, everyone should take part in the great tree plantation campaign and plant one tree in the name of their mother (Ek Ped Ma Ke Naam). We must not exploit nature, but rather utilize it wisely. Trees are sacred. The Earth is not only for humans; all living beings have an equal right to it, and we must care for them.

He further noted the encouraging decline in rural poverty and the positive changes in living standards of people in the country.

Chouhan added that the Lakhpati Didi Yojana is a major campaign for women empowerment. "If we leave half of our population behind, the country can never progress. This is the land of Gayatri, Sita, Satya, Savitri, Durga, Lakshmi, and Saraswati."

Discussing advancements in the agriculture sector, the Union Minister shared that two new varieties of paddy have recently been developed, which will increase the yield by 30%, require 20% less water, and mature 20 days earlier.

In conclusion, Chouhan said that with a harmonious blend of cultural heritage and modernity, we as a nation will move forward, building a new India on the foundation of the past and guiding the world towards a better future. (ANI)

