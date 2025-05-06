Sangareddy (Telangana) [India], May 6 (ANI): In a shocking incident, a man allegedly killed his two children before dying by suicide in Malkapur village under Kondapur police station limits in Sangareddy district, Telangana. The incident is suspected to have taken place three days ago but came to light only after neighbours reported a foul smell.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Subhash, a lab technician. His children, Ritwik (13) and Aradhya (9), were found dead inside their home.

Also Read | Apple Leads in Premium Segment As Affordable 5G Phones Cross Over 100% Growth in India: CMR Report.

"Yesterday around 9 am, we received a phone call reporting a decomposed smell from a room. Upon reaching the spot, we found that two children and their father had died. The deceased man was identified as Subhash, a lab worker, and his children were Ritwik, 13, and Aradhya, 9," said the Inspector of Kondapur police station.

"We suspect that the father killed his children and then committed suicide by hanging himself, possibly due to a dispute with his wife. We believe the incident occurred three days ago. We have registered a case, and the deceased bodies have been shifted to the hospital for post-mortem examination," the Inspector added.

Also Read | Supreme Court Discloses Asset Details of Judges in Public Domain by Uploading on Its Official Website.

Police officials said further investigation is underway to ascertain the exact sequence of events and the motive behind the act. The case has sent shockwaves through the local community, with neighbours expressing grief over the tragic loss of young lives.

Authorities have assured that all angles, including the family dispute, are being thoroughly probed. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)