Firozabad (UP), Jul 16 (PTI) A local court here has sentenced a man and his three sons to life imprisonment for beating a neighbour to death in 2020 over a dispute related to an electricity cable, officials said.

The court of Additional Sessions Judge (II) Vimal Verma found Kharg Singh and his sons — Dharmendra, Dinesh and Mukesh — guilty of killing Prakash Chandra, a resident of Jajumai village under Jasrana police station limits, Assistant Public Prosecutor Ajay Kumar Yadav said.

Yadav said the incident took place on July 30, 2020, when Prakash Chandra objected to the accused allegedly extending an electric cable through his rooftop.

An altercation broke out, during which the four men surrounded Prakash, brutally beat him, and also opened fire, resulting in his death.

Following the incident, a case was registered, and police filed a charge sheet after completing the investigation.

The prosecution presented testimonies from 11 witnesses and 21 pieces of evidence during the trial.

The court awarded life imprisonment to all four accused and imposed a collective fine of Rs 32,000.

