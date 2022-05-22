Srinagar, May 22 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) on Sunday said the ground situation in the valley is bad, asserting that fear among the minority community members has lifted the veil on the government's normalcy claims.

Ghulam Ahmad Mir, JKPCC president who led a delegation that visited the protesting Kashmiri Pandit employees at Sheikhpora in Budgam, also said most of the issues raised by the government staff were genuine.

Also Read | 'BJP an Organisation Limited to Facebook', Says West Bengal MP Arjun Singh After Joining TMC.

The protesting employees have been demanding their relocation to safer places in view of the recent killing of their colleague Rahul Bhat.

“We all feel that the ground situation is bad, the law and order (situation) is bad. The J-K government as well as the (Union) Home Ministry has been making statements that the state has headed towards normalcy and development in the past about two years.

Also Read | Jharkhand Shocker: 16-Year-Old Boy Held for Assaulting Girl in Dumka After CM Hemant Soren Retweets Video of Incident, Calls for Action.

“But, the apprehensions, the fear, these people (Kashmiri Pandits) have, have also lifted the veil on those claims. They are demanding relocation to secure places, which means there is insecurity here,” Mir told reporters in Sheikhpora.

He said in the last about a year, targeted killings of minority community members have taken place even inside schools and government offices.

“If this is (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi's ‘Naya Kashmir', then let him have it. We then want the same old Kashmir where there was brotherhood, in which we used to live safely,” he said.

Meanwhile, filmmaker Ashoke Pandit also visited Sheikhpora and demanded the relocation of the Kashmiri Pandit employees working in the valley under the PM's package.

“It was a heart wrenching experience listening to stories of agony & pain of our #KashmiriPandit brethren who are living under threat. The relocation of #KashmiriPandits employees from Kashmir to Jammu is a must (sic),” he wrote on Twitter.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)