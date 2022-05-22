Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 22 (ANI): Former BJP MP Arjun Singh on Sunday took a dig at the BJP after joining the TMC stating that the BJP is 'an organisation limited to Facebook', adding that it has to get down to the ground to do politics.

The leader also said that politics cannot be done in Bengal sitting in the AC rooms.

The remarks of the leader came soon after joining the TMC in the presence of the party's general secretary Abhishek Banerjee in Kolkata.

Singh joined the TMC after he revealed that he had spoken to BJP national president JP Nadda on the issues pertaining to the party.

"Politics can't be done while sitting in AC rooms (on BJP's West Bengal unit), has to get down to the ground to do politics. We have lost many of our friends. We worked on the ground and defeated CPIM. Politics in Bengal could not be done through Facebook while sitting in an AC room. This is why their graph is declining day by day," he said while speaking to the media after joining the party.

"BJP is an organisation limited to Facebook. There is inconvenience working in the party. Lots of people want to join the party, if there is a clearance from here, the names will be revealed," Singh added.

Meanwhile, BJP flags were removed from the residence of Barrackpore MP Arjun Singh and TMC flags were put as the leader rejoined TMC after quitting BJP today.

Earlier today, welcoming him into the party, Abhishek Banerjee said that Singh rejected the "divisive forces" (BJP) and joined the party.

"Extending a warm welcome to @ArjunsinghWB, who rejected the divisive forces at @BJP4India and joined the @AITCofficial family today. People across the nation are suffering and they need us now more than ever. Let's keep the fight alive," Banerjee tweeted. (ANI)

