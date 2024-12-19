New Delhi [India], December 19 (ANI): Amid sloganeering by Opposition MPs in Rajya Sabha, Bharatiya Janata Party MP Phangnon Konyak said that she "felt very uncomfortable" by Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition allegedly coming very close to her and shouting at her while INDIA bloc leaders protested at the Parliament premises.

Konyak was talking about the parallel protests of INDIA bloc and NDA regarding the remarks of Union Home Minister Amit Shah on B R Ambedkar. During the protests, a scuffle broke out and two BJP MPs were injured.

"I say this with a very heart, for which I have already sought your protection, today while protesting, it was a peaceful protest. I was standing just below the staircase of Makar Dwar. Something happened to me and I feel really disheartened. LoP Rahul Gandhi came really close proximity of me, and I really felt uncomfortable, and he shouted at me which I feel is really unbecoming of the leader of Opposition. It is not that I cannot defend myself but still then it is really unbecoming," MP Konyak said in Parliament.

She also asked requested protection from Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar, submitting a notice on that regard.

"What I felt that his action today was really bad and I feel disheartened and no lady member, let alone me should be made to feel like this. So therefore I seek your protection in this matter, for which I have already sent a notice to you sir (Rajya Sabha Chairman)," she said.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said that Rahul Gandhi and the whole party should seek an apology from the Parliament for allegedly injuring other MPs and making another RS member uncomfortable.

"The way opposition MP (Rahul Gandhi) physically charged a lady member and also injured two other members of the Lok Sabha, that they had to be admitted to the hospital as they were bleeding. I cannot even believe Congress party's behaviour, it is really shameful," Rijiju said in parliament.

He further said that the house should never stoop down to such a level that hands are raised on other MPs, and sought an apology from the whole party.

"We have the numbers and we are not scared but we do not want to disrespect and bring down the level of the House by pushing anyone around. I am asking with my hands folded, that the whole Congress party should seek an apology from the Parliament, ask for an apology from the country too," he said.

Reiterating that the Parliament should not be like a "wrestling ground," he said that despite having numbers, they do not raise hands on other MPs.

He said, "Parliament is not a wrestling ground, we do not raise hands on other MPs. The way Rahul Gandhi has injured other MPs, our parliament is really angry with it. If we had raised hands on them, what would have happened? We have the numbers." (ANI)

