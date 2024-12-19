Mumbai, December 19: Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) in India have witnessed remarkable growth in 2024, reflecting the increasing popularity of mutual funds among retail investors in the current year. With net inflows surging to nearly INR 2 lakh crore, large-cap SIPs have become a go-to option for those looking for steady and reliable returns. Investors are increasingly turning to these funds, with names like Nippon India and SBI Blue Chip leading the way. But which large-cap SIP mutual funds are dominating the market in 2024? SEBI Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch Says Indian Investors Could Witness INR 250 per Month SIP Soon.

As per a report by Angel One, large-cap SIPs continue to gain momentum, with several schemes attracting the highest number of investors this year. These funds invest in blue-chip companies, offering stability and long-term growth potential. Scroll below to know which are the most-bought large-cap SIP mutual funds on Angel One and explore the popular choices among investors in 2024. Angel One Share Price Today, December 10: Check Angel One Stock Prices on NSE and BSE.

List of Most-Bought Large Cap SIP Mutual Funds on Angel One in 2024

Scheme Name AUM (INR in crore) NAV (INR) Nippon India Large Cap Fund 35,313.48 98.87 ICICI Prudential Bluechip Fund 63,938.03 116.91 SBI Blue Chip Fund 50,502.29 99.54 Aditya Birla Sun Life Frontline Equity Fund 29,323.25 567.16 Nippon India Large Cap Fund 35,313.48 98.87 Kotak Bluechip Fund 9,497.92 643.46 Canara Robeco Blue Chip Equity Fund 14,823.66 71.22 HDFC Top 100 Fund 36,587.24 1,209.5 Axis Bluechip Fund 33,547.36 68.45 Navi Large Cap Equity Fund 318.75 43.02

As 2024 comes to a close, the continued popularity of large-cap SIP mutual funds highlights their appeal among investors seeking stability and reliable returns. With funds like Nippon India Large Cap and SBI Blue Chip topping the list on Angel One, these investments showcase the growing trust in blue-chip companies for wealth creation. These funds, with their diverse offerings and robust AUM, provide a solid foundation for long-term growth.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

