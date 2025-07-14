India News | Female Passenger Held with Rs 62.6 Crore Cocaine at Mumbai Airport

Mumbai, Jul 14 (PTI) The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence on Monday arrested a woman passenger at the Mumbai international airport for allegedly carrying over 6 kg of cocaine stuffed in 300 capsules, with an estimated value of Rs 62.6 crore, an official said.

The capsules were packed inside six boxes of Oreo biscuits and three boxes of chocolates, he said.

After the woman, who is an Indian national, landed at the airport from Doha, DRI officials intercepted her following specific information. The checking of her baggage led to the discovery of two boxes.

A total of 6.261 kg of cocaine with an estimated value of Rs 62.6 crore in illicit market was recovered and seized under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he said.

