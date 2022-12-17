Chandigarh, Dec 17 (PTI) Ferozepur has become the first district in Punjab to clean all its legacy waste that was kept for years at some barren land or landfill, Local Government Minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar said on Saturday.

He said the state government is continuously working to provide basic facilities, clean and pollution free environment to the people of the state.

Nijjar said Ferozepur has become the first district in Punjab to clean all its 7,911 metric tonnes of legacy waste.

Ferozepur district has eight urban local bodies -- Ferozepur, Zira, Guruharsai, Talwandi Bhai, Mallanwala, Mudki, Makhu and Mamdot.

In a statement, the minister said now daily waste is being sent to materials recovery facility and compost pits so that it can be recycled.

He said door-to-door segregation of waste stood at around 85 per cent and the remaining mixed waste is segregated and disposed of on the same day.

