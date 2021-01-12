Mumbai, Jan 12 (PTI) Amid bird flu scare, as many as 55 complaints of bird deaths in the city were reported on Tuesday, a senior official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

After samples of two dead crows tested positive for avian influenza, the BMC has issued guidelines on reporting bird deaths and safe disposal of carcasses.

The disaster control helpline `1916' of the BMC received 55 complaints between 7 am to 3 pm, the official told PTI.

Most of the complaints were about crow deaths while a few were about pigeon carcasses, he said.

The complaints were forwarded to concerned officials for further action, he said.

As per the guidelines issued on Monday, the BMC has directed the disaster control department to immediately report bird deaths to assistant engineers of the solid waste management department.

"Workers and helpers from the regional office and under assistant engineer will dispose of dead birds," it said in a release.

Dead birds are to be disposed of by burying in a pit after layering them with limestone so that scavenger animals do not dig them up, guidelines said.

