New Delhi [India], April 21 (ANI): Gujarat Cabinet Minister Rushikesh Patel on Monday confirmed that all 50 Gujarati tourists stranded in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district due to a recent landslide are safe. He stated that the state government has made arrangements to ensure their well-being and is working to bring them back home as soon as possible.

Cabinet Minister Patel said that the Gujarat government is in constant contact with the tourists and the local administration in Jammu and Kashmir, and active efforts are underway to bring the stranded individuals back home safely.

"50 Gujaratis trapped in a landslide in Ramban, Jammu and Kashmir, Gujarati tourists were returning from Srinagar. All the tourists are safe and the state government is making active efforts to bring them back," he said.

"No one was injured. The state government is in constant touch and making efforts to bring them back home," Patel said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Jitendra Singh hailed the Indian Army for their timely assistance by setting up medical camps and distributing essential medicines after three people died following flash floods and landslides triggered by heavy rains in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir.

"In the aftermath of the torrential hailstorm yesterday, while the district administration team led by energetic DC Mr Baseer Haq has been commendably on the job since last night, it is time also to acknowledge and thank the Indian Army for their timely assistance, which played a crucial role in providing relief to the local population," Jitendra Singh said in a post on social media platform X.

In the Ramban region, flash floods and landslides triggered by heavy rains in the early hours of Sunday have caused widespread devastation. At least three people, including two children, lost their lives in Bagahana village after two houses collapsed due to a landslide.

Meanwhile, in view of the continuing severe weather conditions and forecasts, classwork in all schools across the Kashmir Valley remains suspended on Monday, April 21, said Jammu and Kashmir's (J-K) Education Minister Sakina Itoo.

This decision has been taken as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety and well-being of all students across the Valley.(ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)