US Vice President JD Vance arrives at Palam airport for his first official visit to India. (Photo credits: X/@ANI)

New Delhi, April 21: US Vice President J D Vance arrived here on a four-day visit to India on Monday amid ongoing negotiations for a bilateral trade agreement between the two strategic partners to address a variety of issues, including tariff and market access. Vance is accompanied by his Indian-origin wife Usha Chilukuri and their three children Ewan, Vivek, Mirabel, and a delegation of senior US government officials.

The US Vice President and the Second Lady were received at the Palam air base by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. The American leader was also accorded a ceremonial welcome on his arrival. Vance's children were dressed in traditional Indian attire. JD Vance, Usha Vance Arrive in India, Their Kids Seen in Indian Attire at Palam Airport (See Pics and Videos).

In a social media post, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said a very warm welcome to Vice President JD Vance, Second Lady Usha Vance and the US delegation to India, The visit spanning Delhi, Jaipur and Agra is expected to further deepen the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership, he said.

In the evening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host a dinner for the Vances after holding wide-ranging talks with the US Vice President. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, NSA Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Indian ambassador to US Vinay Mohan Kwatra are expected to be part of the Indian team to be led by PM Modi at the talks. The focus of the meeting is likely to be on early finalisation of the proposed bilateral trade pact as well as ways to boost overall trajectory of ties between the two countries, the people cited above said. JD Vance India Visit: Accompanied by Second Lady Usha Vance and Children, US Vice President Arrives at Palam Airport for His First Official Visit, Receives Ceremonial Guard of Honour (Watch Videos).

Besides Delhi, Vance and his family will travel to Jaipur and Agra. Vance's first visit to India comes weeks after US President Donald Trump imposed and then paused a sweeping tariff regime against around 60 countries, including India. New Delhi and Washington are now holding negotiations to seal a bilateral trade agreement that is expected to address a variety of issues, including tariff and market access.

Vance and his family are scheduled to leave for Jaipur on Monday night. In Delhi, the US Vice President and his family are staying at the ITC Maurya Sheraton hotel. On April 22, the Vances will visit a number of historical sites in Jaipur, including the Amer Fort, also known as Amber Fort. The fort is a UNESCO world heritage site.

In the afternoon, the US Vice President is scheduled to address a gathering at the Rajasthan International Centre in Jaipur. Vance is expected to delve into broader aspects of India-US relations under the Donald Trump administration during his speech that is expected to be attended by diplomats, foreign policy experts, Indian government officials and academia.

The US Vice President and his family will travel to Agra on the morning of April 23, people familiar with the matter said. In Agra, they will visit Taj Mahal and Shilpgram which is an open air emporium showcasing various Indian artefacts, they said.

After concluding their visit to Agra, the Vances will return to Jaipur on the second half of April 23. The US Vice President and his family will depart for the US from Jaipur on April 24, according to the people cited above.