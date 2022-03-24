Chennai, Mar 24 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan on Thursday presented the final supplementary estimates for Rs 10,567.01 crore for fiscal 2021-22 and they include a sum of Rs 1,215.58 crore for waiver of jewel loans.

The supplementary estimates placed before the Assembly are for Rs 10,567.01 crore of which Rs 8,908.29 crore is in the revenue account and Rs 1,658.72 crore in the capital and loan accounts. They were presented to obtain the approval of the Legislature for expenditure on items constituting new service and new instrument of service, which were sanctioned after the first supplementary estimates for 2021-2022 presented on January 7, 2022.

Some of the major items for which additional appropriation is sought are Rs 1,215.58 crore for waiver of jewel loans, Rs 1,140.31 crore for providing basic and performance grants to village panchayats as per the recommendations of the 15th Central Finance Commission, Rs 948.58 crore for Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme and Rs 546.83 crore for providing free bus travel for women.

Further, the government sanctioned Rs 333.55 crore towards ex-gratia assistance to families of deceased and for preventive measures to contain the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

