Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, along with her team, with the Budget tablet outside the Ministry of Finance. (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], February 1 (ANI): Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be making history today when she presents her 9th consecutive Union Budget. This achievement makes her the first Finance Minister in India to deliver nine consecutive budgets, surpassing her own record.

With this ninth consecutive budget, Sitharaman moves closer to the overall record of 10 budgets held by former Prime Minister Morarji Desai, though Desai's presentations were not all consecutive.

Notably, she will surpass P Chidambaram and Pranab Mukherjee to become the second-highest-budget holder in Indian history. She's the first Finance Minister to present 9 consecutive budgets, showcasing her steady leadership under Prime Minister Narendra Modi since 2019.

Chidambaram ranked second, with 9 budgets across three decades. With today's 2026 presentation, Sitharaman has matched his total count and achieved something even rarer: she has delivered all nine budgets consecutively.

Sitharaman now stands just one step away from the ultimate record-holder, Morarji Desai, who sits at the top of your list with 10 budgets. While Desai's tenure was split (1958-63 and 1967-69), Sitharaman has maintained a steady, unbroken streak since 2019 under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. If she presents the budget in 2027, she will tie with Morarji Desai for the most budgets ever presented by a single minister.

For the first time in India's independent history, the Union Budget is being presented on a Sunday. While the government offices and stock markets are typically closed, the BSE and NSE are holding a special full trading session today to allow immediate market reaction.

Traditionally, if February 1st fell on a weekend, the date was shifted (as seen with Yashwant Sinha in 1999). By presenting today, she continues her trend of breaking long-standing colonial and administrative traditions.

Sitharaman's achievement is even more impressive considering she's breaking records while navigating global economic uncertainties and trade tensions.

This budget is expected to focus on the smooth transition to the New Income Tax Act, 2025, which is set to replace the 1961 Act starting April 1, 2026.

According to the Economic Survey 2025-26 tabled on January 29, India's economy is projected to grow by 6.8%-7.2% in the upcoming fiscal year. Middle-class taxpayers and salaried employees are anticipating targeted relief, including a higher standard deduction and a potential expansion of the 87A rebate under the new tax regime.

Major allocations are expected for Infrastructure (CapEx), Railways (including Kavach 4.0 safety systems), Defense, and Artificial Intelligence (AI). The budget is being delivered amid global trade uncertainties, particularly concerning U.S. tariffs and their impact on Indian exports. (ANI)

