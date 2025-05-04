New Delhi [India], May 4 (ANI): Union Minister for Finance & Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman will lead the Indian delegation of officials from the Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance, to attend the 58th Annual Meeting of the Board of Governors of Asian Development Bank (ADB), scheduled to take place in Milan, Italy, from May 4 to 7, 2025.

According to an official statement from the Ministry of Finance, the meetings will be attended by official delegations of the Board of Governors of ADB, official delegations of ADB members and international financial institutions. The Union Finance Minister will participate in the Annual Meeting's focal events like the Governors' Business session, Governor's Plenary Session and as a panelist in the ADB Governors' Seminar on "Cross-Border Collaboration for Future Resilience".

Also Read | Reel Craze Proves Costly in Mumbai: Bike-Borne Duo Snatch iPhone 13 of Woman Recording Reel With Her Sister in Vikhroli, Case Registered.

As per the release, on the sidelines of the ADB's 58th Annual Meeting, Sitharaman will also hold bilateral meetings with Finance Ministers of Italy, Japan, and Bhutan, in addition to meetings with President of ADB, the President of the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), and the Governor of the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC).

The Union Finance Minister will also interact with the Indian diaspora in Milan, besides meeting global think-tanks, business leaders and CEOs, and participating in a Plenary Session of the NEXT Milan Forum at the Bocconi University on "Balancing Economic and Climate Resilience". (ANI)

Also Read | 'MedLEaPR': Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Launches Advanced Digital Platform To Make Medico Legal Systems More Transparent (Watch Video).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)