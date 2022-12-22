Kannur (Kerala) [India], December 22 (ANI): A police case has been filed against Bajrang Dal members for allegedly raising provocative slogans during a rally held in Kannur's Iritty.

The rally was held on the night of December 18.

The police said it has begun an investigation under Iritty Police Inspector KJ Vinoy.

