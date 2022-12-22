New Delhi, December 22: The BJP has suspended its "Jan Aakrosh Yatra" in Rajasthan in view of a rising number of coronavirus cases globally, party general secretary Arun Singh said on Thursday.

With an eye on the Assembly polls due next year in Rajasthan, BJP chief J P Nadda will launch the 'Jan Aakrosh Yatra' in the Congress-ruled state to corner the Ashok Gehlot government on issues related to farmers and governance on December 1. Coronavirus Outbreak: PM Narendra Modi to Review Covid-19 Situation at High-level Meeting Today.

"The BJP has suspended Jan Aakrosh Yatra in Rajasthan in the wake of rising number of COVID-19 cases. For the BJP, people come first before politics. For us the safety of people, their health is priority," Singh said.

Describing the Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra as a "morning and evening walk", Singh accused the party of playing with people's life for politics. "As for Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra, it is a flop show. It is nothing but a morning evening walk. The Congress should not play with the health of the people for its petty politics," he said. Coronavirus Outbreak: Centre Directs States to Ensure Genome Sequencing, Step Up Surveillance Amid Global Covid-19 Surge.

On Thursday, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya too raised concerns over the global rise in COVID-19 cases. He asked states to remain alert and create awareness about wearing face masks and using hand sanitisers, especially in view of upcoming festivals and new year celebrations.

Making a statement in the Lok Sabha, Mandaviya said the continuously evolving nature of the virus poses threat to global health in a way that impacts virtually every country. The minister said India has been reporting 153 new cases on an average every day as against 5.87 lakh on a daily basis across the world.