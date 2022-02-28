Pratapgarh (UP), Feb 28 (PTI) An FIR has been lodged against Samajwadi Party candidate from Kunda Assembly seat Gulshan Yadav and his supporters on charges of vandalising the residence of a local man, police said on Monday.

The complainant Vijay Pratap Singh alleged that on Sunday night, hours after the fifth phase polling, Gulshan Yadav, accompanied by 30 to 35 supporters, barged into his house and questioned him why he had voted for some other candidate and not him, assistant superintendent of police (west) Rohit Mishra said, citing the complaint.

Also Read | JioGames Collaborates With OnePlus To Bring Its Games Library to OnePlus Smart TVs.

Singh alleged that Yadav threatened to kill him and damaged the photo frames of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. They also took away some items, the complaint stated.

Further investigation is on, the ASP said.

Also Read | Indian Economy Grows by 5.4% in October-December Quarter of 2021-22.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)