Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], February 23 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday said that a First Information Report (FIR) has been registered in connection with the Rs 590 crore fraud case involving IDFC First Bank, asserting that a comprehensive probe is underway and strict action will be taken against those found guilty.

Speaking to reporters, Saini said the government has taken the matter seriously and ensured that no public money is lost.

"An FIR has been filed. I stated in full detail in the House that there were irregularities in transactions with IDFC First Bank. Departments keep their money in separate banks, and this practice isn't new. It existed during Congress's tenure as well," the Chief Minister said.

"Every penny will come; it won't go anywhere. We've ensured that. The Anti-Corruption Bureau is investigating. A high-level committee will be formed. This high-level committee will determine whose fault it is. Whoever has made a mistake will face the strictest action; there is no question of sparing anyone. We have decided to conduct a thorough investigation into this matter," he added.

Speaking in the Haryana Legislative Assembly earlier today, the Chief Minister said the matter has been transferred to the Anti-Corruption Bureau and Vigilance Department.

"We transferred the matter to the Anti-Corruption Bureau and Vigilance Department. The investigation is going on... the money is completely safe, and it will definitely come back. Appropriate action will be taken against those found guilty, and even the bank if it is at fault," he added.

Meanwhile, the Finance Department (Institutional Finance & Credit Control) of Haryana has de-empanelled IDFC First Bank and AU Small Finance Bank for government operations with immediate effect.

The department has instructed all government departments, boards, corporations, and public sector undertakings to transfer funds from these banks to other authorised banks and close the accounts immediately, pending further notice.

IDFC FIRST Bank suspended four employees after it discovered fraudulent activity involving approximately Rs 590 crore in certain Haryana government accounts at its Chandigarh branch, the bank said in a stock exchange filing.

"The bank has launched an investigation and plans to recover the funds through legal and disciplinary action. Based on the preliminary internal review conducted, the matter is confined to a specific group of government-linked accounts within Haryana Government operated through the said branch in Chandigarh and does not extend to other customers of the Chandigarh Branch," the bank said. (ANI)

