Mumbai, February 23: A 30-year-old bank employee allegedly died by suicide in the Kalyan East area of Thane district after being bitten by a stray dog and fearing he had contracted rabies. The incident, which came to light on Monday, February 23, has sparked concerns regarding public health awareness and the mental health support available to victims of animal attacks. The deceased, identified as Aish Vishwanath Amin, was found dead at his residence in the Tisgaon Naka locality on Sunday evening, February 22.

According to local police, Amin was alone at home at the time of the incident. A suicide note recovered from the scene revealed that Amin was experiencing severe mental distress. In the note, he reportedly expressed a paralysing fear that he was developing symptoms of rabies after being bitten by a stray dog on the leg a few days prior. Thane Shocker: 16-Year-Old Class XI Girl Jumps to Death From Highrise in Mogharpada; Note Says ‘Don’t Be a Burden on the Family, Be Happy’.

Medical Treatment and Behavioural Changes

Family members informed investigators that Amin had sought medical help following the bite but had only completed one dose of the multi-shot anti-rabies vaccine series. Despite the initial treatment, his family noticed unusual changes in his behaviour and increasing levels of anxiety over the last four days. It is reported that Amin had been a dedicated employee at a cooperative bank for over eight years and lived with his elderly parents and brother. Dog Bite Incident in Thane: Minor Boy Dies Weeks After Being Bitten by Stray Dog in Bhiwandi; Hospital Says Victim Received Anti-Rabies Shots As Local MLA Alleges Negligence.

Official Investigation and Response

The police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and sent the body for an autopsy to confirm the medical circumstances. Health experts emphasise that rabies is nearly 100 per cent fatal once symptoms appear, but it is entirely preventable if the full course of the vaccine is administered immediately after exposure. They also stress the importance of psychological counselling for victims who may suffer from "rabies phobia" or acute health anxiety.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (PTI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 23, 2026 10:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).