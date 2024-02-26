India News | FIR Has Been Filed Against TMC Leader Sheikh Shahjahan, Says Basirhat SP

Feb 26, 2024
North 24 Parganas (West Bengal) [India], February 26 (ANI): Basirhat Superintendent of Police HM Rehman confirmed on Monday that an FIR has been filed against absconding TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan.

HM Rehman said, "We have got complaints against him yesterday. We are going through the complaints and will take action accordingly. We have filed an FIR against Sheikh Shahjahan. We are filing an FIR against actionable inputs."

He further said that reports that police were not filing a case against the complaints of Sandeshkhali victims were false.

He further urged the people of Sandeshkhali not to take the law into their hands otherwise legal action will be taken by police.

He further said, "Today, some women barged into the residence of TMC leader Shankar Sardar. The police force responded immediately and detained some people. We have been telling the people of Sandeshkhali to not take the law into their hands otherwise legal action will be taken by police. We have detained some people and strict action will be taken against them."

Hours after Calcutta High Court clarified that there is "no stay order" on the arrest of Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shahjahan and West Bengal Police is free to arrest TMC leader, the party said that the prime accused in the Sandeshkhali case, who has been at large since last month, will be arrested in a week."

We are confident that Sheikh Shahjahan will be arrested within seven days," TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said in a joint press conference with state Minister Bratya Basu on Monday.

Ghosh said that the Calcutta High Court has given back the right to arrest Sheikh Shahjahan to the West Bengal Police after party General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee brought up the issue of "legal complication".

"Abhishek had rightly said that due to legal complications, the state police could not take action on Shahjahan. Today, while issuing a clarification on Abhishek's statement, the High Court has given back the right to take action to the West Bengal police. We thank the High Court," Ghosh said.

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Monday said that the Governor's job is to see when the elected government takes action within the rule of law. If that is not done, then the governor will intervene. (ANI)

