Noida, Nov 23 (PTI) The Noida police have lodged an FIR against a businessman for allegedly obstructing a probe by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case, officials said Wednesday.

The FIR has been lodged against Harmandeep Singh Kandhari, director of Mohali-based Country Colonisers Private Limited (CCPL), an associate company of the Wave Group, the officials said.

His wife and a house help have also been booked in the case, they said.

Kandhari lives in Noida Sector 44 and the FIR was lodged on Tuesday at Sector 39 police station following a complaint by an assistant director of ED, they added.

"An FIR has been lodged and further investigation is underway in the case," a senior police officer said.

The case has been lodged under Indian Penal Code sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 186 (voluntarily obstructing any public servant in the discharge of his public functions) and 204 (destruction of document or electronic record to prevent its production as evidence), according to the FIR.

A team of ED along with CRPF personnel had reached Kandhari's house on November 18 to conduct searches in a Prevention of Money Laundering Act case but was obstructed from carrying out their work, the complainant officer said.

Meanwhile, Kandhari denied the allegations and said he was cooperating with the central agency.

"We are cooperating with the investigating agency as we have nothing to hide. We strongly deny the allegation in the complaints as we have provided every piece of information the authority asked for. We will continue to cooperate with the agency and provide all assistance as and when they need it," he said in a statement.

