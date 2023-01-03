Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 3, (ANI): Fire and Fury Corps signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the University of Ladakh (UoL) here as a step towards for professional development of Indian Army personnel posted in the region, Defence Public Relations Officer (PRO) Srinagar said on Tuesday.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Lt Gen Anindya Sengupta, GOC 14 Corps. Dr SK Mehta, Vice Chancellor, UoL, various other senior Army officers and civil dignitaries were also present.

"The constant pace of technology change has created a need for widening the professional base of the human resource of the Indian Army. Towards this, the University of Ladakh is offering a number of courses for the professional development of Indian Army personnel posted in the region. These include courses on national security, area studies, international politics, disaster management, Chinese language and remote sensing," Defence PRO, Srinagar said in a press note.

The signing of the Memorandum of Understanding will ensure the enrichment of professional education of Indian Army personnel in various disciplines and will result in their overall development. (ANI)

