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Politics INDIA Remaining AAP MPs in Rajya Sabha: Who Stays After Raghav Chadha Joins BJP With 6 Others? The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) faces a significant parliamentary shift as seven Rajya Sabha MPs, led by Raghav Chadha, moved to merge with the BJP. This reduction leaves the party with only three members in the Upper House. This report identifies the remaining MPs, Sanjay Singh, ND Gupta, and Balbir Singh Seechewal, and examines the impact of the split on the party's legislative influence.

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New Delhi, April 24: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) faced a significant legislative crisis on Friday, April 24, as seven of its ten Rajya Sabha members, led by Raghav Chadha, announced their exit from the party to merge with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The move, citing constitutional provisions for mergers, reduces AAP’s presence in the Upper House to just three members, marking one of the most substantial shifts in the party’s parliamentary history since its 2022 expansion.

The AAP exodus follows weeks of reported internal friction, highlighted by the removal of Chadha as the party’s deputy leader in the Rajya Sabha on April 2. While AAP’s Lok Sabha contingent remains intact with three members, the loss of two-thirds of its Upper House strength significantly diminishes its ability to influence federal legislation and maintain its status as a formidable opposition bloc in Parliament. Raghav Chadha, Ashok Mittal, and Other AAP MPs Have Cited Several Reasons for Leaving Party, Says Amit Shah.

AAP Exodus: List of Remaining Rajya Sabha Contingent

Following the split, AAP’s representation in the Rajya Sabha is expected to consist of three veteran members:

Sanjay Singh

ND Gupta

Balbir Singh Seechewal

Sanjay Singh, a founding member of the party and a prominent national voice, remains a key figure for the Delhi-based leadership. He is joined by N.D. Gupta, a senior chartered accountant who has served in the House since 2018. The third member, Balbir Singh Seechewal, is a noted environmentalist from Punjab recognised for his ecological restoration projects. These individuals now carry the responsibility of representing the party’s interests in the Upper House. Raghav Chadha, Swati Maliwal, Harbhajan Singh Among 7 AAP MPs Joining BJP: Full List Here.

Stability in the Lok Sabha

Despite the upheaval in the Upper House, the party’s standing in the Lok Sabha remains unchanged. AAP continues to hold three seats in the Lower House, all representing constituencies in Punjab.

The Lok Sabha members include Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer (Sangrur), Raj Kumar Chabbewal (Hoshiarpur), and Malvinder Singh Kang (Anandpur Sahib). Maintaining this core group is vital for the party as it seeks to stabilize its political footprint in its northern stronghold following the Rajya Sabha defections.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 24, 2026 10:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).