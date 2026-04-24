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US US US: Substitute Teacher in Texas Arrested Over Alleged Improper Relationship With Students A Texas substitute teacher, Angela Palmares, has been arrested and charged with having an improper relationship with students. The case surfaced after a school district reported alleged inappropriate communication via social media. She is being held on a USD 1,50,000 bond as authorities continue their investigation.

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A 27-year-old substitute teacher in Texas has been arrested and charged with having an improper relationship with students, authorities said. Angela Palmares was taken into custody in Bell County on Wednesday and is facing a second-degree felony charge, according to law enforcement records.

Palmares is currently being held on a USD 1,50,000 bond. The case emerged after school officials reported concerns about alleged inappropriate communication between the teacher and students outside school hours. US Shocker: Married Teacher Admits To Having S*x With 16-Year-Old Boy in School Closet, Bushes in Washington; Arrested.

The issue came to light when administrators from the Llano Independent School District alerted authorities to possible misconduct. Superintendent Mac Edwards said in a letter to families that the concerns involved “inappropriate communication with students, specifically through a social media platform outside of the school day.”

Officials have not disclosed the content of the messages or further details about the nature of the alleged communication. US Shocker: Married Teacher Sent Disturbing Messages to a 17-Year-Old Student Before Having S*x With Him in Washington, Sentenced.

Authorities have not confirmed how many students may have been involved in the case or their ages. Both the sheriff’s office and the school district have cited privacy considerations as the reason for withholding additional information.

The investigation remains ongoing, with officials continuing to review evidence and gather statements.

According to the Llano County Sheriff’s Office, Palmares last worked for the district on April 2. Following the allegations, she was immediately removed from the district’s list of available substitute teachers. School authorities said they have contacted the parents of students who may have been affected.

“The district takes all allegations of this nature extremely seriously and remains committed to providing a safe and supportive environment to students,” Edwards said. “At this time, we are unable to provide additional details due to personnel and student privacy considerations.”

The case is being handled by local law enforcement in Bell County. Further details are expected as the investigation progresses and legal proceedings move forward.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (New York Post), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 24, 2026 08:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).