RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Live Score Updates: Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are set to face Gujarat Titans (GT) in a vital RCB vs GT IPL 2026 match on Friday, 24 April. The fixture, scheduled for an evening start at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, marks RCB’s final league game on their home turf this season. With both sides coming off recent defeats, the result will have significant implications for the top half of the points table. You can follow Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans match scorecard here.

Under the leadership of Rajat Patidar, RCB have enjoyed a strong campaign, securing four wins from six matches. Despite a recent six-wicket loss to Delhi Capitals, the Bengaluru outfit remains a formidable force at home. A victory tonight would propel them to 10 points, potentially lifting them to second place in the standings behind league leaders Mumbai Indians.

Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans travel to Bengaluru looking to erase the memory of a heavy 99-run loss to Mumbai Indians in their previous outing. Prior to that defeat, the Titans had built momentum with three consecutive wins. Bengaluru Weather and Rain Forecast for RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Match.

Currently sitting with six points from six games, Gujarat must address their bowling consistency to contain RCB’s explosive power-hitters.

While tonight is RCB's final scheduled league match at the Chinnaswamy, the franchise could return to the venue later in May if they qualify for the final. The pitch is expected to be another high-scoring surface, favouring the team batting second under the lights.