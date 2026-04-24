After a mini-collapse in the end overs, Tim David and Krunal Pandya have managed to bring RCB past the finish line with 7 balls to spare. Pandya and David added 33 off 20 balls, ensuring the work done by Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal did not go to waste. Both batters scored fifties, ensuring RCB reached the target without much fuss, and now rise to second place in standings.
OUT! Manav Suthar has managed to keep GT alive with his effort, first with a brilliant catch, and now with the wicket of Rajat Patidar. Paidar went for the big shot, managed to sky the ball only towards extra cover for 5-ball 8.
OUT! Jason Holder has the final laugh, and Virat Kohli has to go back to the dressing room. Kohli is livid with his shot, which saw the ball take the underedge via an attempted hook and crash onto the stumps.
Rashid Khan managed to clean up Devdutt Padikkal, but that wicket came quite late for GT, with RCB looking almost near the finish line. Padikkal scored 55 off 27, taking all bowlers to the cleaners. Virat Kohli is still in the middle.
This has been a stunning partnership, with Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal adding over 100 runs for the second wicket. Both Kohli and Padikkal have managed to reach respective fifties, taking the match completely away from GT's grasp.
Since the fall of Jacob Bethell's wicket, it has been all RCB, with Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal scoring runs at will, which sees the duo add 30-odd runs in no time. Padikkal has added impetus to the innings for RCB in powerplay.
OUT!!!! Mohammed Siraj finally gets a wicket, having missed taking Virat Kohli's wicket in the first over. Jacob Bethell, playing his maiden IPL 2026 match, hit the ball straight to the fielder at point.
An eventful first over, where Washington Sundar drops a sitter, that too of Virat Kohli. Kohli clipped the ball and managed to hit the shot to Sundar at mid-wicket, who ended up dropping. Virat Kohli is out with a new pair Jacob Bethell.
An extremely last over comes to an end, finally, which saw Rasikh Salam and Krunal Pandya get treatment. Jason Holder took a liking to Pandya, who scored 17 runs, to ensure GT ended on 205. Holder and Washington Sundar remained unbeaten on 19 and 23, respectively, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar shone with the ball.
It is important that GT finish with a big flourish here, given the platform set by Sai Sudharsan. Pressure will be on Washington Sundar and Jos Buttler to score as much as possible, given anything under 210 will be considered underpar.
RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Live Score Updates: Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are set to face Gujarat Titans (GT) in a vital RCB vs GT IPL 2026 match on Friday, 24 April. The fixture, scheduled for an evening start at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, marks RCB’s final league game on their home turf this season. With both sides coming off recent defeats, the result will have significant implications for the top half of the points table. You can follow Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans match scorecard here.
Under the leadership of Rajat Patidar, RCB have enjoyed a strong campaign, securing four wins from six matches. Despite a recent six-wicket loss to Delhi Capitals, the Bengaluru outfit remains a formidable force at home. A victory tonight would propel them to 10 points, potentially lifting them to second place in the standings behind league leaders Mumbai Indians.
Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans travel to Bengaluru looking to erase the memory of a heavy 99-run loss to Mumbai Indians in their previous outing. Prior to that defeat, the Titans had built momentum with three consecutive wins. Bengaluru Weather and Rain Forecast for RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Match.
Currently sitting with six points from six games, Gujarat must address their bowling consistency to contain RCB’s explosive power-hitters.
While tonight is RCB's final scheduled league match at the Chinnaswamy, the franchise could return to the venue later in May if they qualify for the final. The pitch is expected to be another high-scoring surface, favouring the team batting second under the lights.