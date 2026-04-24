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Cricket Cricket Virat Kohli Becomes First Player To Hit 800 Fours in IPL History, Achieves Feat During RCB vs GT Match This latest record adds to his existing accolades, including being the league's all-time leading run-getter and the first to reach 8,000 career runs.

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Royal Challengers Bengaluru opener Virat Kohli has made history by becoming the first player to hit 800 fours in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The 37-year-old reached the landmark during the RCB vs GT IPL 2026 match against the Gujarat Titans at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Friday, 24 April 2026, further cementing his status as the tournament’s most prolific run-scorer. You can follow Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans match scorecard here.

Virat Kohli Creates History

Kohli entered the match needing just three boundaries to reach the milestone. He achieved the feat in the fourth over of the powerplay, driving a full delivery from Mohammed Siraj through the covers. This latest record adds to his existing accolades, including being the league's all-time leading run-getter and the first to reach 8,000 career runs. Former Teammates Virat Kohli, Ashish Nehra Share Heartwarming Moment Ahead of RCB vs GT IPL 2026 (Watch Video).

Leading the Boundary Charts

The milestone places Kohli significantly ahead of his closest rivals, Shikhar Dhawan and David Warner, in the all-time list of boundary hitters. His innings tonight provided a steady platform for RCB in their final home league game of the season, delighting the Bengaluru crowd with his trademark clinical strokeplay.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 24, 2026 09:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).