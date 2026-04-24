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Socially Cricket Sai Sudharsan Becomes Fastest To Reach 2000 IPL Runs, Achieves Milestone During RCB vs GT 2026 Match Sai Sudharsan reached the landmark in just his 47th innings, surpassing the long-standing record held by West Indian legend Chris Gayle, who reached 2,000 runs in 48 innings.

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Gujarat Titans opener Sai Sudharsan has etched his name into the record books, becoming the fastest player to reach 2,000 runs in Indian Premier League (IPL) history. The 24-year-old achieved the milestone during the RCB vs GT IPL 2026 match against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. Sudharsan reached the landmark in just his 47th innings, surpassing the long-standing record held by West Indian legend Chris Gayle, who reached 2,000 runs in 48 innings. You can follow Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans match scorecard here.

Sai Sudharsan Creates History

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (IPL). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 24, 2026 08:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).