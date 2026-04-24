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Politics Bollywood Raghav Chadha-Parineeti Chopra Net Worth: Check Couple's Financial Profile An analysis of the combined net worth of Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra reveals a total estimate of INR 74.5 crore, following a significant political shift involving several AAP Rajya Sabha MPs. While Chadha’s declared assets remain under INR 50 lakh, actor Parineeti Chopra’s INR 74 crore portfolio, including luxury real estate and vehicles, accounts for the vast majority of the couple's wealth.

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Seven Rajya Sabha members from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), including high-profile leader Raghav Chadha, Sandeep Pathak, and Ashok Mittal, have resigned from the party to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). This significant realignment in the Upper House has prompted a renewed look at the financial disclosures of those involved. Most notably, attention has centered on Raghav Chadha’s declared net worth, which remains under INR 50 lakh according to his official election affidavits.

The departure of these senior leaders represents a major shake-up for AAP’s parliamentary presence. As the political dust settles, public interest has pivoted toward the personal financial standing of Chadha and his wife, actor Parineeti Chopra. Their combined net worth is estimated at approximately INR 74.5 crore, though the distribution of these assets is heavily weighted toward Chopra’s successful career in the Indian film industry.

Throughout his political career, Chadha’s financial filings have shown a steady but modest increase in wealth. In his 2019 Lok Sabha election affidavit, he declared movable assets worth over INR 16 lakh and reported an annual income of approximately INR 2.19 lakh. At that time, he declared no immovable property.

By the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections, his net worth had grown to nearly INR 20 lakh. His most recent filing during the 2022 Rajya Sabha elections showed movable assets, including cash, bonds, and shares, totaling about INR 37 lakh. He also reportedly owns a residential property valued between INR 36 lakh and INR 37 lakh and a Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire valued at roughly INR 1.32 lakh.

Before transitioning into full-time politics, Chadha established a career in finance. He is a trained Chartered Accountant and held positions at international firms, including Deloitte and Grant Thornton. His educational background includes schooling at Modern School, Barakhamba Road, followed by a degree from Sri Venkateswara College at the University of Delhi.

In contrast to Chadha’s modest filings, Parineeti Chopra maintains a substantial financial portfolio built through her decade-long career in cinema and brand endorsements. Her estimated net worth stands at INR 74 crore. Her assets include a luxury sea-facing residence in Bandra valued at INR 22 crore and a vehicle collection featuring a Range Rover Vogue, Audi Q4, and Audi Q7.

Chopra’s financial success has previously been recognized by Forbes India, which included her in its Celebrity 100 list. At the time of her inclusion, her annual earnings were estimated at INR 5.36 crore.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Times of India ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 24, 2026 07:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).