Ahmedabad, Dec 9 (PTI) A major fire broke out in a chemical factory in Gujarat's Ahmedabad city in the wee hours of Wednesday, a fire brigade official said.

There was no report of any casualty, he said.

The fire broke out around 1 am in the chemical factory located in Vatva industrial area here, the official said.

Around 40 fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the blaze was brought under control after about four hours, he said.

The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained, he added.

