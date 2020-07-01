Mumbai, Jul 1 (PTI) A fire broke out in a seven- storey commercial building at Hiranandani Garden in Powai area here on Wednesday morning, a fire brigade official said.

No casualty was reported, he said.

The blaze erupted on the fifth floor of the building around 6.15 am and spread to the electric wiring, installations and cables, false ceiling of an office and split AC unit in 3,000 square feet area.

Smoke spread on the fifth and sixth floors of the building, the official said, adding that it was declared a level-2 firearound 7 am.

Fivefire engines, a foam tender and four jumbo tankers were rushed to the spot and efforts were on to douse the flames, he said.

The cause of the fire was yet to be established, he added.

