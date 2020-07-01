New Delhi, July 1: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended his greetings on National Chartered Accountants Day. PM Modi said that the services of the industrious CA community plays a major role in ensuring a healthy and transparent economy.

Expressing his greeting, PM Modi took to Twitter and wrote, "Our industrious CA community has a major role to play in ensuring a healthy and transparent economy. Their services to the nation are deeply valued. Greetings on Chartered Accountants Day." He also shared a small video along with the tweet. National CA Day 2020 Images, Wishes & HD Wallpapers For Free Download Online: Wish Happy Chartered Accountants' Day With WhatsApp Stickers and GIF Greetings.

Here's what PM Modi said:

Our industrious CA community has a major role to play in ensuring a healthy and transparent economy. Their services to the nation are deeply valued. Greetings on Chartered Accountants Day. pic.twitter.com/HnJLKTheIf — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 1, 2020

It is to be known that Chartered Accountants Day is celebrated each year on July 1 to commemorate the finding of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) by the parliament of India in 1949. ICAI is the second biggest accounting organisation in the world and is country national professional accounting body. CA Day is celebrated to honor the Chartered Accountants.

