New Delhi [India], October 10 (ANI): CCTV footage of the fire that broke out at a godown located in the Harkesh Nagar area of Okhla Phase II of the national capital on Friday revealed that it was not an accident but a conspiracy, the police informed on Sunday.

Delhi police have taken the accused into custody and are interrogating him to understand the reason behind the rivalry that led to the episode.

The CCTV footage of the episode revealed that at wee hours on Friday when the godown was seen burning, a person was also spotted there.

18 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the fire.

"A fire call was received about fire in godown around 3:45 am. The fire was in cotton, thread and cloths waste inside the basement, ground, and first floor. Total 18 fire tenders rushed to the site," the officials said on Friday.

No casualties were reported in the case. (ANI)

