India News | Fire at Housing Apartment in Delhi's Dwarka; 8 Tenders Rushed

Agency News PTI| Jun 10, 2025 10:52 AM IST
New Delhi, Jun 10 (PTI) A fire broke out in a seventh floor flat of an apartment in Dwarka's Sector 13 Tuesday morning, an official said.

A caller rang the Delhi Fire Service around 10 am informing them about the blaze at the residential complex near MRV School.

Eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Agency News PTI| Jun 10, 2025 10:52 AM IST
A firefighting operation is currently underway, a DFS official said.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

