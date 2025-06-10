India News | Fire at Housing Apartment in Delhi's Dwarka; 8 Tenders Rushed

New Delhi, Jun 10 (PTI) A fire broke out in a seventh floor flat of an apartment in Dwarka's Sector 13 Tuesday morning, an official said.

A caller rang the Delhi Fire Service around 10 am informing them about the blaze at the residential complex near MRV School.

Eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

A firefighting operation is currently underway,