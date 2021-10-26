Noida, Oct 26 (PTI) A fire broke out inside a sweets shop in Greater Noida Tuesday morning, police officials said.

No person was harmed in the incident which took place in Sector Alpha 2 under Beta 2 police station area, they said.

“The fire was doused with the help of Fire Department officials before 9 am,” a police official said.

An electrical short circuit was suspected to have triggered the blaze, but the exact cause could be ascertained after a probe, police said.

The extent of damage caused to property was being evaluated, they added.

