Fire brought under control at a godown in New Delhi (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], May 23 (ANI): A fire broke out at a godown housed in a single-storey building in outer Delhi's Pooth Khurd area, a fire official said on Monday.

The fire broke out at 9:45 pm on Monday. No casualties or injuries were reported in the fire, they said.

Also Read | Gurugram Shocker: Woman Dies After Allegedly Being Given Wrong Injection.

Upon receiving the information, 10-12 fire tenders were deployed to bring the blaze under control, the official said.

"Fire broke out in a plastic waste stored in a godown at Outer Delhi's Pooth Khurd area," said Station house, Paras Kumar

Also Read | Rajasthan BJP in Crisis? Vasundhara Raje's Absence in Working Committee Meeting Indicates All Is Not Well With Party.

"The fire was brought under control shortly. The fire has been extinguished completely," Kumar said.

"The cause of the fire can be ascertained after investigation. It was a single-story building. There were no casualties or injured in the fire," he said.

More details are awaited (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)