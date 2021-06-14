New Delhi, Jun 14 (PTI) A fire broke out at a building near Safdarjung Airport here on Monday, Delhi Fire Service officials said.

No injuries have been reported yet and all occupants have been rescued safely, they said.

According to the fire department, a call about blaze was received at around 3.24 pm and six fire tenders were pressed into service.

The fire-fighting operation is underway. The cause of blaze is not yet known, they said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)