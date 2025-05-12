Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 12 (ANI): A fire broke out on Monday at Shoba Textiles, located on Renganathan Street in Chennai's T Nagar area, creating panic, fire officials said.

Fire and rescue personnel instructed nearby shops to shut down and asked staff and customers to evacuate as a precautionary measure. This is one of the busiest shopping areas in the city. Short circuit is suspected to be reason for the fire. However, "No casualties have been reported," said an official.

An investigation into the incident is underway, and further details are awaited. (ANI)

