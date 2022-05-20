Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 20 (ANI): A clothing shop was gutted in fire in the Chandni Chowk area of West Bengal's Kolkata on Friday morning.

After getting the information, five fire tenders reached the spot to douse the blaze. No injuries have been reported in the accident so far.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

